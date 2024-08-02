Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,103 Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,152,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth $1,067,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

BIRK stock opened at $59.12 on Thursday. Birkenstock Holding plc has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average of $49.95.

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $522.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

BIRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Birkenstock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.20 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Birkenstock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.29.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

