Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagil Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 4th quarter worth $406,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 21,467 shares during the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWMX stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.98%.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer selling company in the United Staes and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Home Organization Products; and Beauty and Personal Care Products. The Home Organization Products segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; wellness; and technology and mobility.

