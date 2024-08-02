Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 89.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,682 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter worth $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.10.

In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $93.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.79. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $90.02 and a 52-week high of $214.99.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

