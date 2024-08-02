Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,104 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 429,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,632,000 after acquiring an additional 289,591 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth approximately $3,610,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 124.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $194.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.37. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $281.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PODD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.18.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

