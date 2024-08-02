Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,447 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

OLLI stock opened at $97.65 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.59.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $438,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,978.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,765. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

