Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,780,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944,520 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,121 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,563,843,000 after purchasing an additional 81,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,786,000 after buying an additional 2,888,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,943,000 after buying an additional 1,228,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.78.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 3.3 %

ODFL stock opened at $203.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $165.49 and a one year high of $227.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

