Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 3,695 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 107,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 155,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $95.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average of $71.62. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $96.93.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWM. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

