Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 37,809 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 77.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,809 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Perion Network by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 60,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 9.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PERI. Oppenheimer lowered Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Perion Network Trading Down 3.9 %

PERI opened at $8.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $404.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Perion Network had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

