Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 51,770 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,770 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 29,877 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.54. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.36 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

