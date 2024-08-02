Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 533 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LQDT has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $669.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $22.87.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.45 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

