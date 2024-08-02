Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 568,375 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 97.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568,375 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,264,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,943,000 after acquiring an additional 115,318 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,183,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,130,000 after purchasing an additional 234,536 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,935,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,056,000 after purchasing an additional 286,434 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,669,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 90,645 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLYM opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73.

Plymouth Industrial REIT ( NYSE:PLYM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.33). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $50.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 223.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on PLYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush raised Plymouth Industrial REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

