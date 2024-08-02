Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 90,458 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 90.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,458 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Concentrix by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $26,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,546.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $76,688 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNXC. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Concentrix Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $70.50 on Thursday. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.43.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Concentrix’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

