Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $653,000 Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in CACI International by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its position in CACI International by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 66,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at $18,271,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CACI International by 293.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $461.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $432.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $302.21 and a twelve month high of $464.63.

In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total transaction of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total transaction of $857,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,990.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total value of $85,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,538.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,028 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.55.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

