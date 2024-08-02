Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 135.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 102,621 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,698,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MYE stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

