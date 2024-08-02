Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,663 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,994,129 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $94,402,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 641,660 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $30,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Yelp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 512,586 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,718,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $569,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,011 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,418. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $569,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,011 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,418. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $978,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 167,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,069.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,590. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $332.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.66 million. Yelp had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yelp

Yelp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.