Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1,356.6% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 168,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 157,368 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 352,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 61,080 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tenable from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baird R W raised Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $97,103.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $97,103.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $41,727.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,132 shares of company stock worth $2,957,983 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -73.24 and a beta of 0.86. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.