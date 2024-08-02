Leerink Partnrs Comments on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, July 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $9.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.00. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $37.36 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $37.80 EPS.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,229.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,074.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN opened at $1,093.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,041.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $981.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $120.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $726.11 and a 1 year high of $1,106.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,595,268,000 after acquiring an additional 91,956 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,506,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,640,000 after acquiring an additional 213,038 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,377,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $932,571,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,179,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,074 shares of company stock worth $64,546,123. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

