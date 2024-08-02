Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Legal & General Group Stock Down 3.7 %

LGGNY opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

