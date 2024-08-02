Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 285.80 ($3.68).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 289 ($3.72) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.67) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 300 ($3.86) to GBX 275 ($3.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.28) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Legal & General Group

LON LGEN opened at GBX 225.90 ($2.91) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3,227.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. Legal & General Group has a one year low of GBX 203.10 ($2.61) and a one year high of GBX 259 ($3.33). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 234.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 242.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In related news, insider John Kingman purchased 7,978 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £20,024.78 ($25,758.66). In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 957 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.78 ($3,126.81). Also, insider John Kingman purchased 7,978 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £20,024.78 ($25,758.66). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,861 shares of company stock worth $2,458,536. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.