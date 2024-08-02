LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LZ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Stock Down 4.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LZ. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $114,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in LegalZoom.com by 686.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.10. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $174.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.87 million. Research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.