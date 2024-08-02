LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,935,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158,252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.97% of LegalZoom.com worth $225,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in LegalZoom.com by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in LegalZoom.com by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in LegalZoom.com by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

LZ opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.10. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $15.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $174.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.87 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LZ shares. Barclays downgraded LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities downgraded LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.

LegalZoom.com Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

