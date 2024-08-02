Legend Biotech (LEGN) to Release Earnings on Friday

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect Legend Biotech to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect Legend Biotech to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Legend Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of LEGN opened at $55.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 0.11. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $75.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Legend Biotech Company Profile
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).
