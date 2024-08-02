Legend Biotech (LEGN) to Release Earnings on Friday

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect Legend Biotech to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect Legend Biotech to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LEGN opened at $55.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 0.11. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $75.65.

Several research firms have commented on LEGN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Legend Biotech from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

