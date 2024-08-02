Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Raised to $169.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.62.

Leidos stock opened at $144.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 251.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

