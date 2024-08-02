Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Raised to $175.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.62.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $144.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.19. Leidos has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $155.45.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leidos will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

