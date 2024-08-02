LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on LendingClub in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on LendingClub from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of LC stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.03 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. LendingClub’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $36,257.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in LendingClub by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 857,371 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $6,838,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $6,115,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in LendingClub by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,723,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,987,000 after acquiring an additional 541,538 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,270,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,502,000 after acquiring an additional 336,827 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

