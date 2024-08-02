LendingClub (NYSE:LC) PT Raised to $11.50

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $9.50) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 2.06. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.03 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $36,257.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in LendingClub by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,519 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in LendingClub by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 617.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 265,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 228,684 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 221,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 363.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

