Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.96

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.96 and traded as high as $26.39. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 172,215 shares traded.
Lenovo Group Stock Down 2.2 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.85.
Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lenovo Group Limited will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Lenovo Group Increases Dividend
Lenovo Group Company Profile
Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.
