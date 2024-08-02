Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities (LON:SQS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.02

Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities (LON:SQS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.02 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.21 ($0.07). Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities shares last traded at GBX 5.21 ($0.07), with a volume of 630 shares changing hands.

Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.02.

Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SQS Software Quality Systems AG (SQS) is a Germany-based provider of software testing and quality management services. The Company operates in three business segments: Managed Services (MS), which includes long term engagements for testing standard software package products; Specialist Consultancy Services (SCS), which includes transformation and quality in projects with skills, including SAP, Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), process consulting and improvement, and load and performance testing; and Regular Testing Services (RTS), which includes consultancy services on a local basis and contracted for a short term (three months).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.