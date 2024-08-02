Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) and CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG) Head-To-Head Analysis

CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) and Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Li-Cycle shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Li-Cycle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CDT Environmental Technology Investment and Li-Cycle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDT Environmental Technology Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Li-Cycle 0 3 1 0 2.25

Profitability

Li-Cycle has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 947.90%. Given Li-Cycle’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than CDT Environmental Technology Investment.

This table compares CDT Environmental Technology Investment and Li-Cycle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDT Environmental Technology Investment N/A N/A N/A Li-Cycle -1,244.97% -44.25% -17.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CDT Environmental Technology Investment and Li-Cycle’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDT Environmental Technology Investment $34.21 million 1.08 $7.42 million N/A N/A Li-Cycle $18.30 million 4.09 -$138.00 million ($10.48) -0.32

CDT Environmental Technology Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Li-Cycle.

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited is a waste treatment company which designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and maintains sewage treatment systems and provides sewage treatment services. CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals. It also provides hub products, such as lithium carbonate, cobalt sulphate, nickel sulphate, and manganese carbonate. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

