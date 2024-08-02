Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBTYA. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,877,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,263,000 after buying an additional 364,123 shares during the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,843,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 55,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 28,647 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 48,746.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 548,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 547,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $19.17 on Friday. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Global



Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

