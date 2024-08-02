Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,282 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLYVK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 984.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,392,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth $24,393,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth $16,717,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth $12,637,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,731,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,919,000 after purchasing an additional 314,161 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,072 shares of company stock valued at $17,749,275.

Liberty Live Group Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $37.24 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.66.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78).

Liberty Live Group Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

