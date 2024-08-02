Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) PT Raised to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LTH. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

NYSE LTH opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.17, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $23.89.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $596.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.57 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $653,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,708,913.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Life Time Group by 1,443.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 73,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 69,192 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $741,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,736,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,038,000 after acquiring an additional 48,885 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

