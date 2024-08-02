Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Life Time Group traded as high as $23.88 and last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 524802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

LTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $653,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,414,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,708,913.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Life Time Group by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 22,836 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 62,466 shares during the last quarter. Dnca Finance bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $596.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

