Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LNC stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.27. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,795,486.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

