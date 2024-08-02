Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Lowered to Hold at Roth Capital

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “underperform spec market wgt” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.74.

Lion Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $139.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 51.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $55.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Lion Electric by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Lion Electric by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Lion Electric by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

