Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Lowered to Hold at Roth Capital

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
LEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Lion Electric from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded Lion Electric from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “underperform spec market wgt” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on Lion Electric from C$1.15 to C$0.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their price target on Lion Electric from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised Lion Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.82.
Lion Electric Stock Down 9.2 %
Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.08. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The business had revenue of C$74.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lion Electric will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
