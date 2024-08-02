Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 1,681,713 shares.

Liquidmetal Technologies Stock Down 10.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells custom products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to various industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods.

