Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $132.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LYV. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of LYV stock opened at $92.98 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 81.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.