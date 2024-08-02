Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) PT Raised to $123.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LYV. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $92.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.95. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 81.82% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

