Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.45

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 51.45 ($0.66) and traded as high as GBX 58.85 ($0.76). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 56.16 ($0.72), with a volume of 216,639,338 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLOY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Peel Hunt started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 55 ($0.71) price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 54 ($0.69) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 56.83 ($0.73).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a GBX 1.06 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.78%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

