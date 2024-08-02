Loews Co. (NYSE:L) VP Mark S. Schwartz Sells 2,628 Shares

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $212,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,781.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Loews Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of L opened at $79.21 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $61.29 and a 52-week high of $83.54. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average of $75.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Loews

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in L. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $511,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,156,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,656,376,000 after purchasing an additional 507,513 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Loews in the first quarter valued at about $23,646,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Loews by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,503,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,191,000 after purchasing an additional 266,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Loews by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 555,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,676,000 after purchasing an additional 208,356 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

