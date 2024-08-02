Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 81,816 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,951,223 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,816 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $351,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $184.07 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

