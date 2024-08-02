Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) versus Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Technology and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology N/A N/A -41.65% Lightning eMotors -221.51% -221.78% -69.89%

Volatility & Risk

Lotus Technology has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightning eMotors has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lightning eMotors 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lotus Technology and Lightning eMotors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lotus Technology currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Lotus Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lotus Technology is more favorable than Lightning eMotors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lotus Technology and Lightning eMotors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $679.01 million 0.56 -$742.00 million ($0.84) -6.67 Lightning eMotors $24.69 million 0.00 $15.17 million ($11.19) 0.00

Lightning eMotors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lightning eMotors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lotus Technology beats Lightning eMotors on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 commercial electric and fuel cell vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, transit buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Loveland, Colorado.

