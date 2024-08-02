Lucara Diamond (LUC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUCGet Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of TSE:LUC opened at C$0.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.86. Lucara Diamond has a 1 year low of C$0.29 and a 1 year high of C$0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$137.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital sales platform for rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

