Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Luna Innovations in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

LUNA stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Luna Innovations by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

