Lundin Gold Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LUG. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cormark boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial raised Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.65.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

LUG stock opened at C$23.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.76. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$14.23 and a 52 week high of C$24.24. The stock has a market cap of C$5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of C$305.68 million for the quarter.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$610,253.42. In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$610,253.42. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 110,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,753 over the last 90 days. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

