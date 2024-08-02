Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$21.00 to C$25.00. The stock traded as high as C$23.90 and last traded at C$23.85, with a volume of 131206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.79.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LUG. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.65.

In related news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$1,012,500.00. In other news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total transaction of C$597,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total transaction of C$1,012,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,753. Company insiders own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$305.68 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1.6959518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

