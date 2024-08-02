LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) versus FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Financial Comparison

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

FRP has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LuxUrban Hotels has a beta of -1.4, suggesting that its share price is 240% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FRP and LuxUrban Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRP 0 0 0 0 N/A LuxUrban Hotels 0 2 1 0 2.33

Valuation & Earnings

LuxUrban Hotels has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 5,257.14%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than FRP.

This table compares FRP and LuxUrban Hotels’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRP $41.51 million 13.37 $5.30 million $0.31 92.64 LuxUrban Hotels $113.40 million 0.05 -$78.52 million ($2.38) -0.06

FRP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LuxUrban Hotels. LuxUrban Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FRP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FRP and LuxUrban Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRP 14.54% 1.35% 0.86% LuxUrban Hotels -77.31% -303.00% -2.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.4% of FRP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of FRP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.5% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FRP beats LuxUrban Hotels on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc. engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia. The Development segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development; and acquires, constructs, and develops primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office buildings. The Multifamily segment owns, leases, and manages buildings through joint ventures. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington D.C., Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc. and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc. in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

