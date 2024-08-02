Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Holdings Lowered by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,928 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 21,008 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,899,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $636,603,000 after purchasing an additional 782,736 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,687,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,630,432 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $54,420,000 after purchasing an additional 141,823 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,937,357 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,069,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $102,505.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,964.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,333 shares of company stock worth $518,714. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LYFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Lyft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

