Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) Shares Down 2.6%

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.27 and last traded at $22.34. Approximately 10,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $116.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.63.

Main International ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th.

Main International ETF Company Profile

The Main International ETF (INTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a fund-of-funds containing non-US equity exposure. The fund is actively managed, seeking long term capital appreciation through equity exposure and covered option writing strategies. INTL was launched on Dec 1, 2022 and is managed by Main Funds.

